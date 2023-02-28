National Science Day 2023 – Driving the way to innovations

By Rajeev Tiwari

National Science Day is celebrated around the nation on 28 Feb 2023. The aim to celebrate this day is how from the past few years , the nation’s science and technology ecosystem has advanced quickly because of the introduction of numerous ground-breaking changes that will have a significant national impact.

In the 21st century, Science and Technology is crucial to everyone’s ability to survive. This world cannot be imagined without it. As technology has wriggled its way into our daily lives, its grip is becoming tighter in every way. Technology has shown to be a boon for the educational industry ever since Covid-19 took place. There is no doubt that the education sector has been severely affected by the pandemic. The lockdown forced educational institutions to shut down, resulting in a complete disruption of academic activities. However, the education sector has shown great resilience and has adapted to the new normal by embracing technology.

Although educators were already aware of the importance of digitization, this pandemic provided it an abrupt thrust and boost. Due to the dramatic change in technology, a variety of solutions have been tried, with varying degrees of success. These efforts could revolutionise the way that education is viewed around the world.

Importance of Science and technology

Technology will aid in improving educational systems, communication, and the provision of improved resources. Advancement is about to begin and construct a new road that will bring revolution to youthful brains with the growing realisation of the distinguishing function of technology.

Science and technological advancements motivate pupils more when they are taught through visual displays. Using educational films on subjects like social conflicts, sociology applications, social processes, psychological perspectives, and more, students are learning social science. Teachers should adapt their pedagogical approaches by including films into their lessons because students learn better through visual presentations. Videos and other instructional tools are countless and can inspire teachers as well as students.

Working on particular subject areas helps motivate students who struggle to study at home. Some people are more motivated to practise their skills when they can relate the images to actual situations.

Greater accessibility and opportunities

Previously, learning took place in physical classrooms with teachers and pupils. Owing to contemporary technology, it is now possible to instantly and conveniently communicate with people in other countries.

As more and more universities roll out online programmes, students have the option of pursuing degrees online. The flexibility of online learning allows for flexible scheduling of class attendance, group discussions, and homework completion. Geographical obstacles that prevented people from getting high-quality education have been largely eliminated thanks to online education.

Access to the 21st century skill based curriculum and pedagogies backed by hands on activities on STEM, Robotics, Coding, AI, AR.VR has helped to create an outcome based impact.

Impact and Assistance

Science & Technology has impacted the education sector in India in several ways through the EdTech system. It has helped to improve access to education, quality of education, and equity in education.

India’s investment in science and technology has increased exponentially in the last few years, and the country is now home to a thriving ecosystem of educational institutions, research centres, and private companies that are working together to drive innovation and bring about positive changes within.

Science and technology can also help facilitate the development of new pedagogies that are better suited to the needs of 21st-century learners. For instance, they can be used to develop simulations and models that can be used for experiential learning.

By using revolutionary technology, we can create opportunities for everyone to get access to education regardless of their social or economic background. Additionally, science and technology can also help us develop new methods of teaching that are more inclusive and cater to the needs of all learners.

The author of this article is co – founder of Stemrobo Technologies. Views are personal.