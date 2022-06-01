National School Education Ministers Conference starts today in Gujrat

National School Education Ministers Conference commenced on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Gujarat. Participating in the conference are Union Ministers of Education and Skill Development Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and Education Ministers of State Governments.

Besides education ministers, present in the conference were Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology; Smt. Annapurna Devi, MoS for Education, Subhas Sarkar, MoS for Education and senior officials of Ministry of Education visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE).

Participants visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar with Education Ministers and representatives of various states and UTs. Speaking about VSK, Union Education Minister has said that it is a nerve-centre for technology-enabled learning in Gujarat. He also emphasisd on VSKs AI and data-driven approach.

Participants visited BISAG-N studios and other technical facilities and witnessed the works being done there towards improving the learning outcomes of children. The visit aimed to orient stakeholders on various aspects and role of BISAG-N in telecast of eContents and use of geo informatics in education and other sectors and bridging the digital divide.

T.P. Singh, director general, BISAG-N, MeitY at Gandhinagar, Gujarat explained different activities undertaken by BISAG-N – supporting telecast of eContents through 51 channels including 34 channels for Ministry of Education (School, Higher and Technical) Government of India under SWAYAM Prabha and PMeVIDYA DTH TV Channels (one class, one channel).

Shri Pradhan has called for a collaborative approach among all stakeholders for developing quality e-content for all classes from Balvatika to Class 12, including in local languages. He also encouraged BISAG-N to use its facility for developing innovative audio-visual content to boost learning.

Participants also visited the National Forensic Sciences University. Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that the joint venture between Government of Gujarat and Maruti, iACE is an example of industry-academia collaboration, blended and employment-oriented learning. He suggested NCVET evolve ways to provide degree equivalence to skill training programs conducted.

