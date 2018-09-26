National Scholarship Portal open for registration till September 30 – How to apply at nsp.gov.in

The last date to register for National Scholarship Portal is September 30. (Source: Official website)

In times when the cost of education is getting expensive with each passing day, the government of India has launched the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) to help students irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds. The initiative is aimed at providing financial assistance to deserving students by awarding them scholarships to pursue higher education and fulfil their dreams. This year, the portal is open for registration till September 30 for availing pre-matric, post-matric and merit cum means scholarships (both fresh and renewal cases).

The portal which was created under the National e-Governance Plan (NGP) aims at providing a Simplified, Mission-oriented, Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent (SMART) System for faster & effective disbursal of scholarships applications and the delivery of funds directly into the beneficiaries’ account without any leakage.

National Scholarship Portal: How to apply

The process to apply for scholarships for both fresh and renewal cases are different:

Fresh cases –

1. Go to the official website of National Scholarship portal – nsp.gov.in.

2. Click on the tab that says ‘Student Login’ on the home page.

3. Fill up the application and click on the ‘save’ tab.

4. The candidates will be provided with a temporary ID and will be asked to enter it to register.

5. Fill other details like name and date of birth and click on ‘submit’.

6. A Permanent Registration ID will be generated, which can be used for Renewal and to track the status of the application.

Renewal cases:

In this case, you just have to apply for renewal using ‘application id’ and ‘date of birth’ which you had registered the year before.

Once the NSP form has been submitted online, take a printout of the application form and check the status by clicking on the ‘Check Your Status’ tab on the portal.