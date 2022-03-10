National Medical Commission removes upper age limit criteria for NEET (UG) candidates

Earlier, the upper age cap for the general category candidates was 25 years and for the reserved category, 30 years.

NEET UG 2022: The National Medical Commission has removed the upper age limit criteria for undergraduate medical entrance exam, National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET-UG). Earlier, the upper age cap for the general category candidates was 25 years and for the reserved category, 30 years.

In a letter to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts entrance exams for higher education, NMC Secretary Dr Pulkesh Kumar wrote on Wednesday: “I would like to inform that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on 21st Oct 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination… The process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated.”

“Good news for the aspirants of NEET-UG! The National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country,” the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has also welcomed the step adding that it will give a fair opportunity to maximum candidates willing to pursue MBBS. The decision will benefit candidates who may miss the age cutoff if the exam is delayed or postponed, like it was in 2020 and 2021.