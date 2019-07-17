National Medical Commission Bill: All about NMC that is set to replace MCI

All about the National Medical Commission Bill.

National Medical Commission Bill: The Narendra Modi cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Medical Commission Bill. The journey of this Bill began in the year 2016 when the government think tank, Niti Aayog presented the first draft. As per the Bill, the cabinet has approved the setting up of a National Medical Commission that will replace the existing medical education sector regulator, Medical Council of India (MCI) and also repeal the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. The Bill also puts a legal cap on the fees that are charged by private medical education providers. Here are the features and implementation of this bill for a clearer understanding.

Features of the National Medical Commission –

1. Once the bill is passed in the Parliament, the Common final year MBBS exam will be known as the National Exit Test (NEXT), which will then serve as a licentiate exam for entrance to PG medical courses and as a screening test for foreign medical graduates.

2. The Bill states that the national entrance test, i.e NEET, common counseling and NEXT shall also be applicable to Institutes of National Importance (INIs) like AIIMS to have common standards in the country.

3. The National Medical Commission will regulate fees and all other charges for 50 percent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities.

4. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) will conduct an assessment to the medical colleges and develop a system of ranking of medical colleges which would enable the students to choose the medical college wisely.

5. These measures will ensure a transparent admission process and also bring down admission fees.

Implementation of National Medical Commission –

1. The National Medical Commission will have 4 autonomous board, namely-

Graduate Medical Education Board

Post Graduate Medical Education Board

Medical Assessment and Rating Board

Ethics and Medical Registration Board

2. NMC and the respective boards will ensure a dynamic and modern educational environment, decreasing the emphasis on physical infrastructure, achieving the norms in global standards and an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

3. Greater representation to elected members through State Medical Councils has been provided in the Medical Advisory Council and the Commission.

4. The strength of Autonomous Board has been increased from 3 to 5 and it includes 2 part-time members. One of them will be a doctor selected by the Government and the other will be an elected doctor from the State Medical Council.

5. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board will grant permission for new medical colleges, starting of PG courses and increase of seats based on the standards set by the UG and PG boards.

6. The annual renewal permission for new medical Colleges before recognition is being done away with.