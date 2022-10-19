National Means cum Merit Scholarship application last date extended till October 31

The last date for submission of application for National Means cum Merit Scholarship scheme’s (NMCMSS) for the year 2022-23 has been extended till October 31, 2022, as per an official statement. According to it, under the ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage. The amount of scholarship is Rs 12000 per annum.

In addition, One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class 9 each year and their continuation or renewal in classes 10 to 12 for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools.

Furthermore, the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), a one stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class 8 examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

The last date of INO level (L1) verification is November 15, 2022 and of DNO level (L2) verification is November 30, 2022.

