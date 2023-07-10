scorecardresearch
National Law University Delhi launches ‘Eklavya’; an inclusive research affiliate programme

The programme embodies the belief that educational institutions should adopt an inclusive approach, enabling eager learners to explore their thirst for knowledge without restrictions.

Written by FE Education
National Law University Delhi has introduced an academic initiative called Eklavya, which is a “Research Affiliate” programme. The programme embodies the belief that educational institutions should adopt an inclusive approach, enabling eager learners to explore their thirst for knowledge without restrictions. The Eklavya pedagogical model aims to enhance a comprehensive approach to legal education, emphasising the notion that the university should provide open spaces to accommodate the scholarly aspirations and interests of individuals who may not be formally affiliated with the institution, according to an official release.

By opening the scheme to those who do not have a traditional law degree, the University emphasises  its commitment to actively seek partnerships outside the University and draw from their experiences and  perspectives to develop quality legal scholarship. “Higher education institutions typically struggle with the requirement of  openness as these places are inevitably restricted to only members of these institutions. This will help facilitate legal scholarship of a more interdisciplinary and collaborative nature and help NLU Delhi realise its potential of being a globally renowned centre for knowledge creation and  learning,” G.S. Bajpai, vice chancellor, NLU Delhi, said.

The Eklavya Programme is being coordinated by the Dean’s Office of Research, Planning & Strategic  Development. The programme is open for any individual with at least three years of demonstrable  experience working on issues that have significant interface with the law. “Eklavya is a pioneering scheme,  especially amongst NLUs. It reinforces NLU Delhi’s academics and research vision. Through this  scheme, the University wishes to expand its horizon to engage not only with scholars from leading  global universities but also with national and international professionals who work at the intersection  of law and related sectors,” Harpreet Kaur, professor of Law, registrar, said. 

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 19:00 IST

