National Institute of Technology, Delhi partners with Apeejay Stya University.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apeejay Stya University (ASU), Gurugram for fostering collaborative research and exchange programmes. The purpose of this MoU is to collaborate and facilitate the advancement of knowledge that will be achieved on the basis of reciprocity, best effort, mutual benefit and frequent interactions between the above-mentioned institutions, according to an official release.

“We are delighted to have partnered with the National Institute of Technology, Delhi. This partnership represents our commitment towards advancing knowledge and promoting academic excellence and innovation. We look forward to working closely with NIT and leverage our collective strengths to make significant contributions to the academic community. This tie-up will open up new avenues for our students, faculty and researchers to learn and grow together,” Sushma Paul Berlia, co-founder, chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, said.

Moreover, there was mutual agreement between the parties to share intellectual knowledge and resources. The institutes have formed a partnership to pursue opportunities and resources related to innovation and entrepreneurship. The MoU acknowledges the sharing of scientific and technical network and infrastructure resources. Through the exchange of academic personnel and collaborative consulting, students will gain exposure to a wider range of knowledge and benefit from this collaboration, the release mentioned.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting collaborative research and exchange programmes. It will enhance the scope of innovation and entrepreneurship-driven opportunities and resources for our students, enabling them to gain greater exposure from knowledge sharing and collaborative consulting. We look forward to a fruitful partnership,”Ajay K. Sharma, director, National Institute of Technology, Delhi, said.