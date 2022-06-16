National Institute of Open Schooling to support Agnipath Scheme, set to develop a special programme

The Ministry of Defence, Givernment of India has unveiled the “Agnipath” scheme which is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Under this scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as “Agniveer”.

Agniveers shall be recruited between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years. Candidates who are in 10 or 12 grades can apply for the recruitment process.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education welcomes this initiative of the Government of India to induct young men and women into the armed forces to develop a vibrant defence force and disciplined skilled youth with military ethos in civil society.

To support this initiative, the Department of School Education and Literacy through its autonomous institution, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), is instituting a special programme in consultation with the Defence Authorities to enable those Agniveers who are 10 grade pass to further their education and obtain a 12 grade pass certificate by developing customised courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service.

This certificate is recognised for both employment and higher education purposes in the whole country. This will benefit the Agniveers to gain adequate educational qualification and skills to take up productive role in society later in life. This special programme of NIOS will facilitate enrolment, development of courses, student support, provision of self-learning material, accreditation of study centers, personal contact programme, evaluation and certification.

