National Institute of Open Schooling: Registration for NIOS Exams 2020 begins — check exam date, other details

No more candidatures will be allowed by the NIOS after December 21, according to the official note released by the NIOS. (Representative image)

The registration process for the NIOS board exams to be conducted next year has been commenced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). All the candidates willing to appear in the exams next year have to fill in their application forms till December 10 without incurring any late fee. However, candidates who delay their registration till December 15 will be allowed to submit their application form with an addition of an extra fee of Rs 100. The candidates who submit their application form after December 15 will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 1500, the Indian Express reported. No more candidatures will be allowed by the NIOS after December 21, according to the official note released by the NIOS.

While several state boards have decided to postpone the exams, the NIOS has decided to conduct the exams. The NIOS in its official notice said that the NIOS October 2020 public exam for secondary and higher secondary classes will be conducted in January-February next year. The NIOS has also said that the date sheet for the exams will also be released shortly for the benefit of candidates.

More than 1 lakh candidates willing to sit in the Open School’s secondary and higher secondary exams had applied last year. The number of candidates who will apply in this year is also expected to cross the 1 lakh mark. The NIOS could not conduct the exams for the candidates who had applied for the exams last year due to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. The result of the candidates was announced on the basis of a special marking scheme. The NIOS had given marks to all the candidates on the basis of their performance in three papers which had been conducted before the lockdown was imposed in the country.