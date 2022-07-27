National Education Policy will prove to be a game-changer for India, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 seeks to restructure higher educational institutions of the country towards the changing needs of the knowledge economy. According to him, NEP 2020 will prove to be a game-changer.

Education must empower, enlighten and emancipate for the nation to move forward as one, Naidu noted at the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of Delhi University’s Hansraj College.

“The National Education Policy 2020 is set to transform the world of education. The NEP lays out an elaborate, layered roadmap for educational institutions in terms of charting the course of national development and seeks to restructure the higher educational institutions of the country towards the changing needs of the knowledge economy,” he said.

Naidu further added that education holds the key to national development and emphasised the need for making quality education accessible and affordable to all.

The higher education reforms outlined in the NEP 2020 include choice between three or four-year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding three-and-half crore seats in higher education institutions (which will now have a single regulator), discontinuation of MPhil programmes and fixation of fees among others.

Furthermore, Naidu urged teachers to relate their teaching and curriculum with the real history of India, its culture, its tradition, its folk arts and languages, dialects, and core Indian values.

“The commitment of the college to transmitting the richness and grandeur of Indian culture is laudable. I am told that apart from the main library of the college with modern facilities and resources, there is a separate library of rare Vedic literature and texts. I was also pleased to learn that the teaching and non-teaching staff along with students perform yagya every month,” he said.

Hansraj College, founded by the DAV organisation on July 26, 1948.

With inputs from PTI

Read Also: Kerala to launch steps to achieve complete digital literacy, says Pinarayi Vijayan