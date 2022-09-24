Learner’s Park; Jonali Das of Modern English School, Guwahati on dynamics of India’s education system

Jonali Das, principal of Modern English School, Guwahati shares her views on opportunities and challenges of the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

1. What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The education system in India has witnessed a tectonic shift post the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in increased adoption of digitalization. This, in-turn, will enhance the delivery of education and will make it more effective. Also, I have great faith in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the adoption of digitalization to provide quality education across India, including Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

2. What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

The assessment system in our country needs to be redesigned to ensure the learning and development of students at different stages of life. The assessments should be designed to test students’ higher-order skills (analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity) rather than just memorising concepts and facts. Also, the assessments should evaluate students’ understanding and encourage them to develop deep thinking. This will help students to have learning with joy and work on original thinking. The mode of assessment may include assignment, a well-tested method in the West.

3. What role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

While the concept of digital learning is not new to India and has existed in different formats for many years, the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic raised its significance manifold. Today, many schools have integrated digital education into their teaching practices, replacing the conventional process.

Digital learning has also played a crucial role in making learning more engaging and interactive. As a result, I see education evolving as combining digital content, innovative knowledge, and technology tools.

Digital learning includes using a smart board and TV, recorded videos and lectures, online assessments, etc. It helps speed up the learning process and encourages the learners to learn and work at their pace. Arguably, the use of digital learning is better applicable to students aged 16+.

4. What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

Some of the noteworthy drawbacks of digital in education, according to me, include-:

Technological drawbacks

This is especially relevant for the economically weaker sections of society where students do not have access to seamless internet and smart devices, leaving them behind in learning. Moreover, frequent technical glitches and a lack of technological expertise in teachers also hamper the learning process in online classes.

Lack of socialisation

Another area where digital learning falls behind offline teaching mode is social interaction as students learn via lectures and through interacting with others and garnering different life skills.

Absence of face to face interaction

Offline classes include face-to-face interaction between the teachers and the students. This helps the teachers become more aware of students’ specific requirements, which can then be addressed swiftly. On the other hand, online classes are limited to lectures only and can impact students’ holistic learning.

5. What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

I advise students to focus on becoming job givers and not job seekers. This will not only help them improve their socio-economic status but also help the country and society grow for a better and prosperous future.

