scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
Must Read
Pause slide

National Education Policy a game-changer that can overhaul country’s education, says MoS Education

The minister also launched two online programmes on the occasion.

Written by FE Education
Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor, IGNOU remembered the contribution of founding VC Reddy to the university.
Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor, IGNOU remembered the contribution of founding VC Reddy to the university.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a ‘game-changer’ that can overhaul the country’s education system by reorienting, redesigning, and realigning its processes, Minister of State (MoS) for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh stated at the 27th professor G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture on ‘Indian Education System in the Journey of 75 years of India’s Independence’ at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The minister also launched two online programmes on the occasion.

Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor, IGNOU remembered the contribution of founding VC Reddy to the university. He mentioned that it was Reddy’s dream that has helped the university serve the underprivileged.

Also Read

“Not only working professionals but those who had to leave education midway are also students of the university. The 3.5 million learners across India from far-flung places are testimony to the realisation of the dream of our founding vice-chancellor Prof G Ram Reddy,” Rao added.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Union edu minister inaugurates programmes for research, innovation and entrepreneurship at IIT Hyderabad

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Education 2