National Education Policy a game-changer that can overhaul country’s education, says MoS Education

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a ‘game-changer’ that can overhaul the country’s education system by reorienting, redesigning, and realigning its processes, Minister of State (MoS) for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh stated at the 27th professor G Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture on ‘Indian Education System in the Journey of 75 years of India’s Independence’ at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The minister also launched two online programmes on the occasion.

Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor, IGNOU remembered the contribution of founding VC Reddy to the university. He mentioned that it was Reddy’s dream that has helped the university serve the underprivileged.

“Not only working professionals but those who had to leave education midway are also students of the university. The 3.5 million learners across India from far-flung places are testimony to the realisation of the dream of our founding vice-chancellor Prof G Ram Reddy,” Rao added.

With inputs from PTI.

