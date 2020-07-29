National Education Policy 2020 Highlights: 1-year PG, 4-year UG; no more M Phil and more – Check key points

Flexibility of subjects, a topic which has long been debated on, has finally been introduced in the 2020 National Education Policy.

National Education Policy 2020 Highlights: Changing the educational landscape of India, Union Cabinet today approved a new education policy, reflecting the 21st-century needs. The National Educational Policy introduced in 2020 has changed the existing method of school and university education by including a target of 50 per cent gross enrollment ratio and providing multiple entry and exits in the courses. Check all the major highlights of the new education policy, which the government believes is transformational.

Highlights of New Education Policy 2020:

First and foremost, the Cabinet has approved reforms in higher education that includes a target achieving of 50 per cent gross enrollment ratio by 2035.

The government also announced that there will also be a provision for multiple entry/exit in the system.

Flexibility of subjects, a topic which has long been debated on, has finally been introduced in the 2020 National Education Policy. This means that students will be able to choose major and minor disciplines regardless of the subject combinations that have existed till now. This is expected to benefit those who are interested in multi-disciplinary courses.

Another aspect, the government highlighted that the new policy (Graded Autonomy), Academic, Administrative and Financial Autonomy will also be given to colleges depending on their status of accreditation.

The government is also planning to include Undergraduate programs of three and four years and postgraduate programs of one and two years.

There will be integrated 5 years courses for bachelors and masters as well. The government also announced the discontinuation of M Phil.

For school education, the government has decided to include vocational training courses from middle school (class 6) only where students will also be given a chance to intern for around 10 days. Coding will also become a part of the school curriculum.

Strengthening the technological aspect in studies, e-courses will be introduced in regional languages, virtual labs will be developed and a National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) will also be created.

College credit transfer and academic bank of credit will also be considered.

The government has announced that it will be focusing on basic literacy and basic numeracy and there will be major changes in the pedagogical structure of curriculum. This means that there will be no rigid separation among streams.