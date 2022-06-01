National Education Ministers’ conference to be held in Gujarat

The National Education Ministers’ conference will be held for two days (June 1 and June 2, 2022) in Gujarat with the focus on implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Education Ministers of states and Union Territories will be participating in the two-day conference.

According to an official statement, the conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR, NETF

Education Ministers of states and union territories (UTs) will be participating in the conference. Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; Annapurna Devi, MoS for Education; Subhash Sarkar, MoS for Education and senior officials of Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting.

The official statement further added that the ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (IACE) on June 1.