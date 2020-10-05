National Digital Library brings ebooks available for all; check details

The portal is expected to provide relevant information for users from different educational backgrounds or have varied capabilities.

At a time when the country is battling with the novel Coronavirus, the Ministry of Education has said that all students and teachers can leverage the National Digital Library and gain all day and night access to information provided on the portal. The National Digital Library of India (NDLI), in order to help learners, provides all kinds of digital content including books, videos, articles, thesis, audios, and other educational materials. This is expected to provide relevant information for users from different educational backgrounds or have varied capabilities.

According to the government, the NDLI has been sponsored by the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) and the funding has been arranged via the Ministry of Education. The designing of the website has been done by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The website noted that all learners can retrieve the right resources via a single-window search facility. This also leads to searches being done in a minimum time. Further, the portal has been designed in such a manner that it holds content of any language. This can be done as the interface support for the leading languages has been enabled. People can access it on multiple devices having Android or iOS.

A call to all the teachers & students!@NDLIndia is bringing the world of books at your doorstep, all within a single window. Leverage the portal to gain 24*7 access to incredible information.https://t.co/0JXql0LnYB#ebooks#digitaleducation pic.twitter.com/mAPYGiKKtI — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 5, 2020

Stated as “One Library for all India,” the digital platform has been segregated into many categories that will allow easy access to documents. On the webpage, the first option offers users access to all study materials across subjects. It also caters to the information needed for CBSE exams. Another section has been dedicated to COVID-19 where users can find information- including data, documents, research papers, publications and journals related to Coronavirus pandemic. The third section boasts of featured collections where ebooks by many authors can be found. However, all other things can be simply searched via the search option.