MoE launches National Curriculum Framework for education of children aged between 3 to 8 years

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister has launched the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for the foundational stage for children between ages three to eight, as per on official statement. According to it, this is the first time the NCF has been prepared for the foundational stage and children aged three will be brought into the formal schooling system as proposed in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

In addition, the curriculum for early childhood care and education (ECCE), the first of the four NCFs in the making, Pradhan also launched Balvatikas (pre-primary classes) at Kendriya Vidyalayas. ECCE under the anganwadi system, till now, primarily focused on nutrition and health of a child while in the private space, the play school system was unregulated.

Furthermore, the NCF 2022 has four sections which includes the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, the National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education, the National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and the National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education.

According to the NCF for the foundational stage, research from across the world on education, neuroscience and economics demonstrates clearly that ensuring free, accessible, high quality early childhood care and education is perhaps the very best investment that any country can make for its future.

Focusing on cognitive development and socio-emotional stimulation in the early years of a child, the new framework has listed the ‘panchakosha’ concept for education of children between the age of three to eight years.

“Panchakosha is an ancient explication of the importance of the body-mind complex in human experience and understanding. This non-dichotomous approach to human development gives clear pathways and direction towards a more holistic education,” the NCF read. “Data for private institutions is not available. The number of institutions offering relevant teacher education programmes is low and inadequate. ‘Vidya pravesh’ has been developed by the NCERT for students entering class 1,” it said.

“For the first time in 50 Kendriya Vidyalayas, on pilot-mode, we are launching play schools in an institutionalised form with a targeted learning outcome on a pedagogy based on this NCF,” Pradhan said.

