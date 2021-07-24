National Board of Examinations releases exam schedule for NEET-PG, MDS, other medical exams; check details

Among other examinations, exams for the FMGE December 2021 session will be conducted on December 12.

In a crucial piece of information for the medical students, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has put out a tentative exam schedule for upcoming medical examinations, including NEET-PG and NEET-SS, among others. As per the calendar released by the NBE, the NEET-PG exam has been scheduled to be conducted on September 11 whereas the NEET-SS exam will be conducted on November 13 and November 14 respectively, The Indian Express reported.

While the NBE for sure has released the schedule for the upcoming medical examinations, it has made clear that all dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and subject to change in accordance with the approval and confirmation by authorities. The NBE also advised students to keep abreast with the latest bulletin and notices issued to get information about the changes in the date of the examinations if any.

The other examinations which find mention in the calendar issued by the NBE include DNB-PDCET 2021, NBEMS recruitment test, FET 2021, and DNB/DrNB final practical examinations among others. As per the schedule, the DNB-PDCET 2021 has been decided to be conducted on September 19 while the NBEMS recruitment test and FET 2021 will be conducted on September 20 and November 20 respectively. The NBE calendar did not mention any probable dates for the DNB/DrNB final practical examinations of June 2021 session but it has scheduled the exams for the same to be conducted in November/December this year.

Among other examinations, exams for the FMGE December 2021 session will be conducted on December 12. On the same day, the foreign dental screening test 2021 is also scheduled to be conducted, as per the issued calendar. Another examination that finds a mention on the calendar is that of NEET-MDS 2022 which is going to be conducted on December 19.

Candidates should take note that the dates mentioned in the tentative calendar are not final and are subject to change in the future. Candidates must visit the official website of the NBE- https://nbe.edu.in- to get the latest updates about the medical examinations.