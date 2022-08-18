National anthem mandatory during school morning assembly, orders Karnataka govt

On the complaint received that some primary and high schools in Bengaluru were in practice to sing the national anthem during the morning assembly, Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy has issued an order, making the national anthem Jana, Gana, Mana compulsory in the morning prayers.

The government of Karnataka has issued an order which makes it a mandate for all schools and pre university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer. According to an official statement, the order was issued on August 17, 2022. As per the order, students of all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges should compulsorily sing the national anthem during the morning prayer.

Furthermore, it added that the move came after the government has received various complaints regarding not singing the national anthem in schools. “Despite the government order being in force in this regard, some primary and secondary schools in Bengaluru have not been practising the mass singing of the national anthem during morning prayers, and the government has received complaints about this,” the statement said.

It further said that following the complaints, Deputy Directors of the Department of Public Instruction, Bengaluru North and South divisions have visited the schools concerned and confirmed that the singing of national anthem in the morning prayer was not happening there.

The order cites Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, which gives the government the power to issue directions. The order also says in case of lack of space for mass prayer, the national anthem should be sung in the classrooms.

“Last week, notices were issued to schools where students were not singing the national anthem. Now, they have assured that they will be singing the national anthem regularly,” Lohithashwa Reddy, DDPI of Bengaluru North, said.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: upGrad appoints Myleeta AgaWilliams as CEO, International

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn