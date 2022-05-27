Academic performance in Indian Schools falls below 2017 levels except in these two states, new survey finds

Academic performances across India’s schools have slipped below the 2017 levels, except in Rajasthan and Punjab, an indication of the widening learning gap caused by pandemic-induced disruptions. The National Achievement Survey, 2021, was based on tests at 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts.

FE Online takes a look at some key patterns the survey has found.

CLASS III

The survey tested students’ language and mathematical skills and concept of environmental science. The sum total of the scores in these subjects by every state and Union Territory, in percentage terms, was below the national average recorded in the 2017 survey — except in Punjab and Rajasthan. While states such as Kerala improved their maths score, the overall score fell. Kerala, Punjab, and Rajasthan were the best performers in the category while Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Arunachal Pradesh occupied the bottom three slots.

CLASS V

The survey tested mathematical and language skills and the concept of environmental science at this level too with the results being similar. Punjab and Rajasthan scored above the 2017 national average. Other states and Union Territories that performed better — but below the 2017 national average — are West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh. Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana were the worst performers.

CLASS VIII

The survey tested understanding of maths, science, language, and social sciences. Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh scored above the 2017 national average. Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh were among the bottom-placed states.

The survey assessed students’ learning levels on various indicators that varied across grades. Class III students were asked to read small texts with comprehension and solve simple daily numerical problems using three-digit numbers. Class VIII students were asked to calculate values of squares, square roots, cubes, and cube roots of numbers among mathematical applications. The survey also tested their knowledge of fundamental rights under the Constitution.