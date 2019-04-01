NATA admit card 2019 released: Here’s how to download National Aptitude Test in Architecture hall ticket

Published: April 1, 2019

NATA admit card 2019: The NATA is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate architecture programmes.

The Test will carry 200 marks. Part-A will consist of Mathematics (MCQ)- carrying 40 marks and General Aptitude carrying 80 marks. Part-B will have Drawing Paper carrying 80 marks.

NATA admit card 2019: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on its official website, nata.in.

The competitive exam is scheduled to be held on April 14, 2019. The paper-I will consist of two part – Part A will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and will be conducted online, while the second part will be a drawing test.



The paper-II will be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). It will be on the same pattern and will be of 200 marks as well.

What are the test timings?

10.00 am to 1.15 pm for both tests.



NATA admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Log in the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture at nata.in
Step 2: Click on ‘click here for registration’
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Click on NATA admit card, ‘click here’ link
Step 5: Log-in using the Application number and Password.
Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates should carry with them the following:

1. Downloaded admit card.
2. Original Proof of Identity- Aadhar/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter ID.
3. Pen, pencils, eraser, color pencils (No water/oil color or crayon). Instruments of any kind including scale are not permitted.

According to the FAQ’s available on the website, a candidate can opt to appear either for the first test or Second Test or can sit for both the tests. However, if a candidate appears in both tests the highest marks obtained in either of the two examinations would be awarded as final marks.

