NATA 2021 eligibility criteria relaxed, registration dates extended; Check new norms

NATA 2021: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has decided to relax the eligibility criteria of National Aptitude Tests in Architecture for admission to Architecture Undergraduate courses considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The registration dates have also been extended for the convenience of the candidates. Candidates can register latest till April 1online at the official website nata.in

The Union Ministry of Education relaxed the eligibility criteria of securing at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12 or 10+3 diploma for being eligible for taking the exam or admission to B.Arch courses to just passing the Board level exams. According to the revised criteria candidates just need to pass class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry and Maths or 10 +# diploma exam with Maths as a compulsory subject for admission to Architecture UG courses 2021-22.

NATA 2021 will be conducted twice this year, the first one on April 10 and the second test on June 12, 2021. The results for the two tests will be released in four days from the exam date. Candidates will be assessed on Numerical Reasoning, Diagrammatic Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Inductive Reasoning, Situational Judgement etc.

The exam, NATA 2021 is divided into two parts, Part A consisting of the drawing and Part B, objective questions from physics, chemistry, general aptitude and mathematics. The qualifying percentage is 25 in Part A and B respectively i.e 32 marks out of 125 and 18 marks out of 75 in part B to qualify the examination.