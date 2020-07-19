NATA 2020: Council of Architecture to conduct entrance exam in online mode — check dates and details

The paper A of the exam consists of a drawing test while the paper B evaluates the general aptitude and the scientific ability of the interested candidates.

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has decided to conduct the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) in online mode in view of the surging number of Coronavirus cases across the country. The CoA also announced that the first test will be conducted on August 29. Both part A and part B of the NATA exam will be held in the online mode, according to an Indian Express report. The paper A of the exam consists of a drawing test while the paper B evaluates the general aptitude and the scientific ability of the interested candidates.

Mindful of the handicaps a large section of the population faces when it comes to digital connectivity, the CoA said that it will also arrange the test centres where students lacking internet connection, electronic device or facing any other issues would be able to come and participate in the examination process. All other students who have a stable internet connection and are comfortable in appearing in the exam from their homes can do so.

Adjusting to the needs of the online examination process, the CoA has also altered the syllabus of the exam. Part A of the test will be a preferential choice type test. The revised syllabus for paper A includes themes like Visual principles in a composition, balance, rhythm, hierarchy, direction etcetera.

Ability to understand geometry, visualise shapes and solving puzzles will also be evaluated in the exam. Color theory, color scheme, relationship between the spatial objects are some of the other main topics for this paper. The CoA has said that it will also announce the dates of the second exam soon. All intereted candidates and parents are advised to regularly visit the website-nata.in. The CoA has also opened a dedicated helpline desk for the aspirants and parents. Students can write to helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com and contact the numbers- 9319275557, 7303487773 if they have any queries