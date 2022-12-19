NASSCOM Foundation partners with Firstsource to provide digital training to rural women entrepreneurs

NASSCOM Foundation has partnered with Firstsource to train 150 women artisans from the Bagh community in Madhya Pradesh, as part of the first cohort of the project, as per an official statement. The objective of the collaboration is to leverage technology to enhance the economic and social opportunities for rural women artisans.

Furthermore, it will focus on tribal women by training them on digital, financial and entrepreneurship skills. The second cohort of the project to digitally enable women artisans will begin next year.

“We firmly believe that when you empower a woman, you empower the entire community. One of the main indicators for attaining SDGs is by ensuring women have access to technology,” Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation said.

“During the training, we learnt how to make interesting reels on Instagram, go live on Facebook, create YouTube shorts, post informative videos about our line of products with complete details, usage of appropriate hashtags and making the best use of social media channels to market our products and expand our business,” Sawlia Mansuri, a woman artisan based in Bagh said.