NASSCOM Foundation and Micro Focus partners to train marginalised community youths for better employment opportunities

NASSCOM Foundations’ Resurgent Communities Programme and Micro Focus has partnered and trained 730 community members with digital literacy skills, nurtured 35 micro-entrepreneurs in the community by providing with basic entrepreneurial skills. These include, creating awareness about relevant government schemes and portals, introduction to using digital devices such as smartphones and laptops, educating the communities with uses of digital payments and building awareness on cybercrime, internet fraud and social bullying.

The foundation has empowered over 700 individuals from marginalised communities with digital literacy, life skills, socioemotional and job-specific skills to support their transition into the workforce along with entrepreneurial skills to enable youth become self-reliant and future -ready.

“A 2020-21 Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data states that 86% of those between 15 and 59 years had not received any vocational training and the remaining 14% had received training through diverse formal and informal channels. To convert this pool into human capital will require dedicated focus on skilling and education. There is more than enough evidence to prove that upskilling the youth could lead to increased incomes, higher profitability and greater productivity in the economy. India is growing in terms of the young population and we are confident that our collaboration with Micro Focus can transform the youth into an asset through skilling and therefore contribute to nation-building,” Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation said.

Apart from the skills training, individuals have further guided on increasing self-awareness through aptitude and soft skills training to help them understand about the different career paths and the skills. As part of the project, 300 potential candidates have been assisted with communication skills, resume building, formal terminologies and their usages, technical and non-technical job training required for job-placements and have also been connected with relevant industry professions, partners for internship and permanent job opportunities.

Additionally, Micro Focus has distributed tablets to several school students at the training centre to help blend online and mainstream education. This encourages students to use digital platforms to support their studies. Executed by Smile Foundation, these trainings are imparted once a week for an hour at a training centre based in Bangalore.

“It is imperative that industry stakeholders including the government and private and public sector together bring cognitive skill, growth mindset, cultural intelligence, and digital literacy to create innovators and entrepreneurs in the country and enable the youth to be job ready and contributing significantly to the country’s economic empowerment,” Sarah Atkinson, Director of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) at Micro Focus, said.

Also read: Scaler forays into higher education with Scaler Neovarsity

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn