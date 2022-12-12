Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies opens admissions for new academic session

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University in Mumbai, has opened admissions for its programmes in Engineering, Pharmacy, Commerce, Economics, Liberal Arts, Branding and Advertising, International Studies, Entrepreneurship and Family Business and Law. For admissions to the said programmes candidates are required to appear for their entrance exams – NMIMS-CET, NPAT and LAT. The registrations for these entrance tests will commence from December 1, 2022.

According to an official release, undergraduate students aspiring for a successful career in the field of Engineering, Technology Management, Pharmacy and Pharma Management, need to appear for NMIMS-CET.

The programmes that come under NMIMS-CET are B Tech (four years), integrated B Tech + MBA Tech (five years) and integrated B Pharm + MBA (five years) at the Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) Mumbai and Shirpur, and the School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) at Navi Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad and Chandigarh campuses.

The B. Pharm + MBA (Pharma. Tech.), five years dual-degree programme is offered at the Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy and Technology Management (SPPSPTM), Mumbai and the School of Pharmacy and Technology Management (SPTM), Shirpur and Hyderabad campus.

NMIMS-LAT – NMIMS LAT 2023 is a law entrance exam conducted for admissions to the five-year B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons) programmes conducted at SVKM NMIMS’ Kirit P Mehta School of Law, Mumbai, and School of Law at Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh campuses. The Kirit P. Mehta School of Law was established in 2013 and is approved by the Bar Council of India, the release said.

The School of Law has incorporated compulsory credit-based Internship and Moot Court as subjects. The school also has a fully functional Legal Aid Clinic and Placement Support Team for taking care of student’s interaction with the corporate world, the release added.

Furthermore, NMIMS- National Test for Programmes After Twelfth (NPAT) 2023 is the entrance exam for admissions for undergraduate programmes across campuses. This entrance exam for undergraduate degree programmes covers; BBA, B.Sc. Finance and B. Com. (Hons.) at Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, Mumbai and School of Commerce at Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Indore campuses. B.Sc. Economics at the Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics, Mumbai and School of Economics, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru campuses. B.A. (Hons.) Liberal Arts at Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts, Mumbai,. BBA in Branding and Advertising at School of Branding and Advertising, Mumbai. BBA (International Business) at NMIMS Centre for International Studies, Mumbai, and BBMM at Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business at Mumbai.

To be eligible to apply for the above mentioned programmes candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination and obtained a minimum of 45% – 60% aggregate marks from a recognised board.

