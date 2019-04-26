Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM interacts with young school kids amid tight schedule – Watch Video

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2019 1:16:07 PM

PM Modi is seen singing with a group of kids and interacting with them in the video.

pm modi, pm modi in varanasiPhoto: Screenshot from video uploaded in Narendra Modi?s Twitter handle.

A day after Narendra Modi’s mega show of strength through a roadshow that saw nearly half a million people converge on the streets of Varanasi in his support, the Prime Minister took time out for young school children of a government school and interacted with them. In a video he shared on his Twitter handle, Modi is seen singing with a group of kids and interacting with them.

The PM is also seen pointing at a watch at a girl’s wrist and asking her questions on it. He also interacts with other kids in a jovial mood, trying to mingle with them before leaving. PM Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination from Varanasi with a galaxy of top BJP and NDA leaders alongside him. Among those who were present on the occasion included BJP chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari, top NDA leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam.

Before filing his nomination at the collectorate office, Modi also paid a visit to the Kaal Bhairav temple and offered prayers there. In 2014, he had won from the constituency defeating his nearest rival, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, by over three lakh votes. While Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from the constituency, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has fielded Shalini Yadav. There were reports that the Congress may field Priyanka Gandhi but decided against it later. Varanasi will go to polls on May 19, the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

PM Narendra Modi, who reached Varanasi on Thursday, brought life to a standstill in the holy city as he held a seven-kilometre roadshow amid a sea of supporters dressed in saffron. He also addressed party workers earlier in the day. During his address, the PM said that the country witnessing a pro-incumbency wave. He also observed that mood is festive across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Speaking about the work done in the last five years, the PM said he worked for good governance, because of which people have made their minds to ensure the NDA’s return to power. “During yesterday’s roadshow here, I have sensed the hard work of party cadre,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also participated in “Ganga aarti” at the Dashashwamedh ghat, and also addressed a gathering of eminent personalities at a late night meetin

