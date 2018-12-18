Narendra Modi cabinet approves two new AIIMS for Tamil Nadu, Telangana at cost of over Rs 2000 crore

While the Tamil Nadu AIIMS would come up at Madurai at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore, the Telangana AIIMS will be built at Bibinagar at a cost of Rs 1,028 crore. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet on Monday approved the setting up of two new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state of Tamil Nadu and Telangana respectively. According to an official statement, the approval and establishment of the two new AIIMS is taking place under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The statement further stated the cost at which the two AIIMS will be set up. While the Tamil Nadu AIIMS would come up at Madurai at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore, the Telangana AIIMS will be built at Bibinagar at a cost of Rs 1,028 crore.

The statement said that “setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of health care professionals in the region.” These two institutes will have a large pool of doctors and other health workers to provide super speciality health care to the people. The pool of doctors and medical professionals will be available for primary and secondary level institutions and facilities being created under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The official statement further said that a number of departments that will be created in the two AIIMS. A total of 100 UG (MBBS) seats, 60 BSc (Nursing) seats along with 15-20 super speciality departments will be set up. Along with this, they will have around 750 hospital beds and according to data of current functional AIIMS, these two institutes are will cater to around 1,500 outdoor patients per day.

The campus of these two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences will be similar to the pattern that has been followed by AIIMS New Delhi and other six new AIIMS taken up under Phase-I of PMSSY. They will have a teaching block for medical and nursing courses along with a residential complex and allied facilities/services. The new institutes will also a have an AYUSH block, a medical college, night shelter, auditorium, hostels and residential facilities along with a guest house.

The government is planning to set a time frame of 45 months for their establishment, wherein, the pre-construction phase will be aimed to be completed in 10 months and the construction phase in 32 months. The stabilization/commissioning phase will be for 3 months.