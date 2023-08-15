scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Narayana appoints Ashish Arora as chief academic offer to strengthen IIT-JEE and NEET coaching

Arora specializes in Physics and has a YouTube channel ‘Physics Galaxy,’ with 11.5 lakh subscribers and over 23 crore views.

Written by FE Education
Arora has previously worked with Bansal Classes, Resonance, FIITJEE, Allen, and Unacademy.
Arora has previously worked with Bansal Classes, Resonance, FIITJEE, Allen, and Unacademy.

The Narayana Educational Institutions has announced the appointment of Ashish Arora as its Chief Academic Officer. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Arora brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, an official release said.

Previously, Arora has worked as HoD, Academic Head and National Academic Head across the education landscape, including stints at Bansal Classes, Resonance, FIITJEE, Allen, and Unacademy. His rich experience encompasses leading roles in academic strategy and edtech, reflecting his versatile skill set and leadership acumen, the release added.

Furthermore, Arora specializes in Physics and has a YouTube channel ‘Physics Galaxy,’ with 11.5 lakh subscribers and over 23 crore views. He has also authored a series of books under the same title ‘Physics Galaxy’, offering students an engaging way to grasp the intricacies of Physics, the release added.

Also Read

“Ashish’s deep-rooted expertise and commitment to education align seamlessly with our organisation’s values. As we continue our journey to provide transformative education, his addition reinforces our commitment to nurturing academic excellence among our students,” Sindhura Narayana, director, Narayana Educational Institutions, said.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 13:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS