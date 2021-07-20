Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Declared: Here’s how you can check your score

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results: The results are available on nbsenagaland.com and examresults.net (Picture courtesy: IE)

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) announced today results of the high school-leaving certificate (HSLC) examination as well as the high secondary school-leaving certificate (HSSLC) examination. The NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 have been made available on the board’s official website. According to NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose, an online provision to examine the results would be used, following which the marksheets can be obtained, reports said.

The Class 10 examinations of the Nagaland Board were conducted between April 7 and April 21, while the examinations for Class 12 students were held between April 6 and April 29.

To check results of the NBSE HSSLC and HSLC examinations, students need to log in to the board’s official website and click on the result link. Once the new page opens, the students will have to submit details such as roll or registration number in the earmarked space. Once the correct information is submitted, a marksheet will appear that can be downloaded and later printed out.

Nagaland was among the few states to have conducted board examinations this year after most of the state boards as well as the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations cancelled examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 was 73.72 per cent last year, while that in Class 10 was 70.02 per cent. In the Class 10 examination, 69.04 percent boys and 70.88 percent girls passed. Girls outperformed the boys in the Class 12 examination as well. The highest score in the Arts stream was 92%, while the highest percentage recorded in the Commerce stream was 98.80%, according to the merit list. The highest percentage in the Science stream was 95.20%.

Following announcement of the HSLC and HSSLC results, students who pass the Class 10 exam will be eligible for admission to Class 11 in Arts, Science or Commerce, while Class 12 students become eligible to enrol in undergraduate college courses.