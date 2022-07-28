Nagaland MLA suggests to lift ban and use revenue for health and educational

K T Sukhalu, ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislator has suggested lifting of prohibition and using the revenue generated from the sale of liquor in improving education and healthcare facilities.

While addressing state-level felicitation programme of Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar (SVP) 2021-22, Sukhalu, the advisor for School Education, stated that the revenue generated by the state is not sufficient to improve the health and education facilities. And he further suggested that the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, which bans the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor in the state, be lifted and the revenue to be used for education and healthcare sectors.

He said school infrastructure is in a poor state and there is not much fund available for its improvement.

“The little funds available under Samagra Shiksha are earmarked for schools that have good enrolment and performance. Unless infrastructure in schools is bettered, how can enrolment increase? During the rainy season, water leaks into classrooms from ceilings and doors and windows are broken. If we get revenue (by lifting prohibition), we can use it for extending grant-in-aid to both government and private schools,” he added.

Noting that many won’t accept his suggestion, he, however, clarified that he doesn’t support liquor consumption but claimed that spurious liquor is available in every nook and corner of the state. “We have tested samples of liquor available in the state, and all were found to be spurious,” he said.

The MLA pointed out that many youngsters of the state are addicted to drugs.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: IIT-Guwahati enrolls 29 international students for higher studies to boost foreign admission