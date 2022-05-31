Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Exam Results out, pass certificates and mark sheets will be available at registered schools

Nagaland Board Exam Results 2022: The results of Class 10 and 12 examinations of the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has been declared on May 31 at 12.30 PM. All the candidates can check their results on the official website of the board, which is nbsenagaland.com. To check NBSE HSLC Class 10 and NBSE Class 12 results, students need to enter their roll numbers.

The board conducted the classes 10 and 12 examinations in an offline mode. The classes 10 and 12 exams were held from March 9 to March 22, and the results were declared on March 31.

The results of the classes 10 and 12 examinations of the NBSE will be available also on the board’s official websites nbsenl.edu.in, schools9.com, exametc.com, or results.shiksha.

To check their results, students can download the NBSE Results app from the Google play store. To use the app, students need to go to the website, type in the NBSE result app, and then click on the download button. They will then be prompted to enter their details, such as the roll number and registration number.

The board has also stated that the results along with the pass certificates and the mark sheets will be available at the registered schools on the day of the result. The documents related to the results will be made available to the center superintendents on June 2. After that, the mark sheets and certificates will be distributed to the schools in the area.

In 2021, overall 23,376 students took the NBSE class 12 board examinations. Out of these, 16,388 candidates had appeared for the class 10 board examinations. The passing percentage was 69.42 percent.