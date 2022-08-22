Nadda asks HP varsity students to set goal and identify hidden talents

J P Nadda, president, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has asked Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) students to set their goals, identify hidden talents and use them for the interest of society. The BJP president stated that the alumni of any institution are the source of inspiration for new students as their accomplishments set an example for everyone. “The alumni meet is an exceptional occasion to reinforce the bond of the alumni with their alma mater”, he added.



While addressing the university alumni on Sunday, Nadda mentioned that success comes with hard work and dedication and no one can be deprived of it if honest efforts are made.

Nadda remembered his teachers and fellow students. He also shared his experiences as a student leader with Rakesh Singha, now a CPI (M) MLA. The BJP chief mentioned that the university started its journey with 11 departments and today it has 44 departments. The HPU taught him that self-existence is only possible with co-existence, he said, adding for attaining success one has to be honest in his efforts and believe in unity.

On this occasion, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the university during the past 53 years has had great achievements. The biggest challenge before the university is to effectively implement the National Education Policy (NEP), he said, adding that it is striving hard to excel in the fields of sports and other co-curricular activities.

Earlier, Nadda and Thakur laid the foundation stone of an alumni building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.95 crore. They also released a souvenir, “Summer Hill Panorama”, and an alumni web portal.

Welcoming Nadda and Thakur, vice-chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said it was an historic decision not only for the alumni but also for the university to honour its old students, who have excelled in different fields. Remembering his college days, Padam Bhushan recipient and noted film actor Anupam Kher said Shimla taught him to dream big. To achieve something, the need is to have faith in oneself, respect parents and the nation, he said.

Padam Shri recipient and Delhi AIIMS director Randeep Guleria also shared his days at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here 30 years ago. Nadda, Kher and Guleria were given with the Alumni of the Year Award. The university presented the Distinguished Alumni Award to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Rakesh Singha and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Vivek Singh Thakur, C B Barowalia and Susheel Kukreja were also given the award.

With inputs from PTI.

