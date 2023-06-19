Myfledge Group of Institutes sees fourfold surge in Aviation, Hospitality admissions.

Myfledge Group of Institutes claims to have experienced a fourfold increase in student admissions and enrollments for aviation and hospitality courses during the FY 2022 compared to FY 2021. Myfledge asserts that its partnerships have benefited companies across India in their search for top talent. By collaborating with the institute for placements, these companies have streamlined their hiring processes and efficiently filled specific vacancies in desired locations, according to an official release.

Industry partners have taken notice of Myfledge’s success, with Adani Airports alone expressing the need to hire 500 professionals per month from the institute’s new students, resulting in a yearly requirement of 6,000 student placements across their eight airports nationwide. Furthermore, the growing number of airlines and recent aircraft orders amplify the demand for skilled professionals trained by Myfledge Group of Institutes, the release mentioned.

Additionally, Myfledge Group of Institutes has established a centre in Mumbai. Admissions are now open for aspiring individuals seeking a globally impactful career in the country’s aviation industry. This decision to open a center in Mumbai was influenced by the overwhelming response received from their centers across India, particularly in Bhopal, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore, Bangalore, Raipur, Navi Mumbai, and Siliguri, which have experienced significant success, as per the release.

Also Read Physics Wallah partners with Xylem Learning; aims to enhance education in South India

Myfledge Group of Institutes claims that it stands out as the only aviation institute in India certified by the National Skill Development Council (NSDC). “This growth has been complemented by the recognition and appreciation received from industry partners who have witnessed the caliber of professionals trained by us. The placement demand from partners has increased with time, and with the growth in admissions. We are looking forward to announcing interesting developments for our Mumbai center which has recently opened its admissions, Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, founder, director, Myfledge Group of Institutes, said.”