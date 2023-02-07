Myfledge Group of Institutes launches courses on HM, Mass Comm

Myfledge Group of Institutes has launched two new verticals- Fledge Institute of Hotel Management and Catering, and Institute of Mass Communication and Media Studies across their centers, as per an official statement.

As per the officials, the duration of the programme varies from three months, six months to one year diploma courses. The institute claims to have dedicated separate departments in which industry experts will teach as faculty.

For mass communication and media studies, there are set-ups including green screens, editing software, photography equipment among other facilities to equip students with real-life job skills, the release said.

Furthermore, Myfledge Group of Institutes has collaborated with American Hospitality Academy (AHA), the release noted. The collaboration aims to open a gateway to international careers for Indian students, it further added.

“The fast-growing hotel management and mass media landscape needs agile, skilled professionals with quality exposure to be able to keep up with evolving demands of the sectors,” Piyalee Chatterjee Ghosh, founder, director, Myfledge Group of Institutes, said.

The release also mentioned that the Myfledge Group has tie-ups with a variety of hospitality players for its hotel management programme, whereas for mass communication and media studies the institute has collaborated with digital influencers and media agencies.

Selected hospitality students will get a chance to pursue internships in Singapore, Dubai and America, it added.