myclassroom strengthen its leadership, with the appointment of Atul Pokhriyal as chief product officer

In line with strengthening its leadership team, ed-tech company myclassroom, has announced the appointment of Atul Pokhriyal as chief product officer. As a part of his new mandate, Pokhriyal will be leading the product strategy and build an ecosystem of differentiated learning products to scale-up operations of myclassroom.

“I am looking forward to building a seamless, and an impactful learning experience for our students as we take myclassroom to every corner of the country,” Pokhriyal said.

Pokhriyal comes with more than 15 years of experience in the ed-tech industry. Prior joining myclassroom, he was working with XSEED Education as senior vice president and chief business officer for more than a decade. He is an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering (DCE), and Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi. Pokhriyal had co-founded an education startup back in 1999, where he built online admission platforms for higher education institutions in India.

myclassroom provides learning centers for students aspiring for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads across the country. The company’s vision is to reach out to every aspiring student and make quality education accessible right in their city, through smart classrooms.

