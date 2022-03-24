myclassroom appoints Mohit Goel as chief operating officer

In his new role, Goel will be responsible to lead the growth strategy for the company and scale up the organisation

Ed-tech platform myclassroom has announced the appointment of Mohit Goel as the chief operating officer. In his new role, Goel will be responsible to lead the growth strategy for the company and scale up the organisation while closely working with the academics, operations, product, sales marketing, and customer experience team.

An alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad, Goel is the founder of a test-prep institution for competitive examination in Maharashtra which he founded in early 2000. He has worked as a consultant with various ed-tech startups, formulating their product-market fit, and driving specific initiatives in the B2B coaching domain.

With over 18 years of experience, Goel has a keen understanding of the JEE/NEET and K8-12 domain across different functions including strategy and planning, marketing and sales, B2B business development, operations, and change management.

myclassroom provides learning centres to aspirants for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads across the country with a vision to make education accessible right in their city, through state-of-the-art, smart classrooms.

Read Also: Former VC of Ambedkar University, Shyam Menon appointed as executive vice president at BML Munjal University