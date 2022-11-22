MyPeegu eyes 5x growth in FY23, plans to onboard 200 schools

Child behavioural tracking platform MyPeegu aims to clock a 5x growth at $2 million in FY23, Chetan Jaiswal, founder, CEO, MyPeegu, told FE Education Online. He, however, declined to comment on the net loss/profit for the year. The company plans to onboard 200 schools across India. It further aims to add one lakh students from those schools with an average strength of 500. “We have few international collaborations in the pipeline as well which will help us in introducing Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) into our services,” Jaiswal said.

MyPeegu claims to operate in Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The company aims to integrate social and emotional learning into the school ecosystem. Their target user base is children between the age of three to 18 years, educators, and parents. The company also provides teacher training and parent coaching programmes to promote holistic development of children.

According to Jaiswal, MyPeegu posted a 24% higher net revenue in FY22, when compared with FY21. Jaiswal, however, declined to provide actual details but claimed to have broken even in FY22. “We are currently amid an investment requisition. Therefore, we would not like to disclose any numbers at the moment,” Jaiswal added.

As for monitisation, MyPeegu collaborates with schools to provide them with their child development tracking tool. The tool is believed to help in accessing a child’s academic performance as well as behaviour. Based on this, the company provides feedback to schools which work towards eradication of difficulties faced by children in classrooms. The average ticket price for the collaboration varies based on teachers’ salary and number of students in the school.

Some of the schools which use MyPeegu’s child development tracking tool include Delhi Public School (DPS) Greater Noida, Greenwood High International School, National Hill View Public Schools, Jaiswal claimed. “We are working with tier-1 and tier-2 cities to metros and state boards including International Baccalaureate (IB), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE),” Jaiswal said.

Also Read: ‘Khelte Raho’ event in Mumbai witness participation by 4,000 children on first day

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn