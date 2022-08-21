‘Mushrooming of factories of education’ causing devaluation of human resources, says CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana has said that institutions of higher learning in India are losing their social relevance with the ‘mushrooming of factories of education’ in the country. He stressed on developing a model of education that teaches students how to face real-life challenges instead.

“We are witnessing mushrooming of factories of education which are leading to devaluation of degrees and human resources. I am not sure, who or what is to be blamed,” he said.

Justice Ramana said that education should also be an enabler to achieve social solidarity and create individuals as meaningful members of society. He made the remark while delivering the convocation address after receiving an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from his alma mater, Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU).

Further, Justice Ramana said the youth must be “conscious change-makers” who should think of sustainable models of development. “This consciousness must acknowledge the needs of our community and environment while being pioneers in your respective fields,” he said.

In his convocation address, Justice Ramana further expressed regret that the focus of professional courses continued to be on creation of an obedient workforce, like in colonial times, that could generate the required output.

“The harsh reality is that even after the students enter professional universities, the focus is on classroom-learning and not on the world beyond. Securing highly remunerative and profitable job opportunities has become the sole objective behind such education,” he said. There was a total neglect of equally important subjects like humanities, natural sciences, history, economics and languages, he added.

Additionally, Justice Ramana said it was time for a transformation of the country’s education system. The CJI called upon universities and their research wings to focus on issues affecting the country and try to find comprehensive solutions. The State should actively co-operated in this endeavour by earmarking funds required for research and innovation, he said.

