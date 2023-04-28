Murli Manohar Joshi delivers 4th Rajaram Jaipuria memorial lecture on building a sustainable future through education.

Murli Manohar Joshi, former minister for human resource development and Science and Technology, delivered the 4th Rajaram Jaipuria memorial lecture. The lecture was organised by Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions. The Minister covered a broad range of pertinent topics related to charting a course towards utilising education as a means to build a sustainable future for everyone.

He highlighted the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising that the policy’s full implementation would facilitate a fundamental transformation of education through the introduction of innovative teaching approaches, elevated teaching standards, improved learning results, and a commitment to research and innovation. “We need to focus on happiness index and sustainable consumption and ensure that we meet the needs of not just the present generation but also of the ones to come,” he said.

The Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions comprises 17 K-12 schools, five preschools, two management institutions, and a teachers training academy, catering to a combined student strength of 20,000, with 15,000 alumni, according to the release.

“I believe that of all the 17 SDGs, education is perhaps the only one that will have an all-pervasive positive influence on other sustainable goals. Therefore, it is of utmost importance for our education systems to become central to creating solutions to global problems, helping future generations and embracing global mindsets and skill sets. I also believe that India presently stands at important crossroads for becoming a leader in creating sustainable solutions,” Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said.

