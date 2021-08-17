Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021: First merit list released; Here’s how to check and what to do next

Students who had filled and submitted their admission forms and their pre-admission enrolment forms by August 14 would be eligible. (Representational image)

Mumbai University UG First Merit List 2021 Releasing Today: The first merit list for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) courses in the Mumbai University was released today on August 17. The university released the list at 11 am on Tuesday. In order to check the list, students can head to the official website of the Mumbai University (mu.ac.in). Alternatively, they can also check the official websites of the respective colleges under the Mumbai University. Notably, at St Xavier’s College, HSC Arts has been listed at 98%, according to a report in IE.

Mumbai University UG Admissions 2021: How to check the first merit list

In order to check the first merit list for admissions to UG courses in 2021, students would first have to head to mu.ac.in – the official website of Mumbai University, and then click on the link for Mumbai University Admission 2021 that is available on the home page itself. Here, students would need to fill in their login details and submit, post which the first merit list would be displayed to them on their screens.

Mumbai University UG First Merit List: Who is eligible for admission

Students who had filled and submitted their admission forms and their pre-admission enrolment forms by August 14 would be eligible to go ahead and seek admissions in the colleges where they clear the cut-off. For admissions, colleges would begin the e-verification of documents on August 18, and online payment of fees is also set to begin on Wednesday itself. The process of admissions for the first list is scheduled to go on till 3 pm on August 25.

Post that, the second merit list would be released, on August 25 at 7 pm, and the process of e-verification of documents and payment of fees would begin the following day on August 26, and culminate at 3 pm on August 30. Finally, a third merit list would be released by the Mumbai University on August 30, and the process would begin on September 1, culminating on September 4.