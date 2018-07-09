Mumbai University TY BCom sem 5, 6 results 2018 declared at mumresults.in, mu.ac.in

Log into the official homepage of Mumbai University; https://www.mu.ac.in/

The University of Mumbai has announced the results for the 5th and 6th semesters of three years Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) exam. The results were declared on the official website of Mumbai University- mu.ac.in. and also at mumresults.in.

A total of 74863 students registered for the TY BCom exam of which 73813 appeared. The pass percentage is 46.49 percent.

Mumbai University results for TYBCom 6th semester exam results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Log into the official homepage of Mumbai University; https://www.mu.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the Exams & Results tab on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Examinations/Results portal.

Step 4: Click on the alternative link for Results.

Step 5: Click on the programme link and check your results based on your hall ticket number of semester

As heavy rains stalled the normal life in the city, Mumbai University had announced on July 3, that those who missed the examinations on that day can reappear later.

The State government has announced holidays for schools, colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan college due to heavy rains.

The weather compelled the school education department to extend the first round deadline for FYJC admissions up to 5 pm on Tuesday. The original deadline to confirm admissions of the first merit list was by today at 5 pm. However, several junior colleges reported low staff attendance and the rains would make it difficult for students to reach as well, the Indian Express reported.

Mumbai University is one of the oldest and premier educational universities of the country. The university offers various courses that include Bachelors, Masters, Diploma and Doctoral degrees. The University was accorded 5-star status in 2001 and was also given an A grade status in April 2012. The University of Mumbai currently has 711 affiliated colleges.