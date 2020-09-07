Mumbai University: Here is how the final-year exams will be conducted

The questions will come from the syllabus that has been taught until March 13.

The COVID-19 outbreak has surely impacted the functioning of various educational institutions and there is no doubt about that. At a time when many universities have come up with their own guidelines and way of conducting exams, the University of Mumbai has decided to conduct one-hour exams only and for 50 marks only. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Mumbai University on Saturday held a council meeting where the decision was taken. Earlier, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities, made an announcement stating that all universities will have to come up with the methods and timetable to conduct final year examinations.

Abiding by the Chancellor’s advisory, the Mumbai University has come up with a way for students to take their final exams. As per the decision, the MU students will only have to give a 50-mark paper in one hour. Apart from this, the questions will come from the syllabus that has been taught until March 13.

Citing a member of the university’s academic council, the report highlighted that the new method will be applied to all undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses which are following the 40:60 pattern. Further, it can be noted that the university is keen to have multiple choice questions in the exams. As soon as the department will receive a circular in order to appoint a panel for conducting exams, preparations for the formulation of question papers can be started.

Earlier, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education department Uday Samant asserted that all the universities have been asked to come up with and submit their action plan on how they will be conducting exams. The plan was expected to be submitted to the government by September 7.