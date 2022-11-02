Mumbai University hall ticket 2022 delayed for LLB final year?

Hall tickets for semester V exam of Mumbai University’s three-year LLB are delayed, according to an IE report, many colleges are facing a few technical issues while uploading the marksheets of the last two semesters, without which college students’ enrollment can’t be finalized.

Due to the delay, the university is unable to upload the hall tickets. Students are wondering if their exam has any change in the schedule. While colleges have alleged fault in the technology, the university has asked the colleges to wait till the last moment to upload the data.

The colleges have to upload the data of students’ marks on the university’s portal to ensure student’s registration for the final year exams. The student’s enrolment to the third year will be confirmed only after the first two year’s data is uploaded on the portal, following which the student is registered for the final year exams.

Also Read| Rajasthan BSTC DELED Pre Result 2022 announced at panjiyapredeled.in, Check toppers, and direct download link

The schedule of the exam has been postponed two times. Initially, the exam was to start from November 23 but now it has been postponed to November 29. Due to delay, it is expected that the exam date will be revised. According to the advocate, Sachin Pawar, president of Student Law Council, any further delay in the process may lead to delay in the conduct of the exam.

Giving an explanation on delay, the principal of a regulation faculty said that due to technical issues on the portal, many law colleges have been unable to upload the data, causing delay in the enrolment.

The university has mentioned that this matter is only raised by those faculty regulations who have yet not submitted the data of the last two years on the portal. All the faculties need to add knowledge of scholar’s marks on the portal to make sure of the college student’s registration for the final year exams. The candidate’s enrolment will be confirmed only after the primary two 12 months’ knowledge is uploaded on this portal, following which the code is registered for ultimate 12 months exams.

Also Read| Karnataka PGCET 2022: What is the deadline to correct your applications? All you need to know

In an official response, the college mentioned, many law colleges have not uploaded their first two year’s data due to which their semester V registration is incomplete. These colleges have to first upload the pending data on priority basis following which semester V registration forms will be generated.