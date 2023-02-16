scorecardresearch
Mumbai University appoints Niranjan Hiranandani as chairperson of Advisory Council

Previously, Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata and Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar have been nominated on the same advisory council.

As per the Maharashtra University Act 2016, an industrialist can be appointed as the chairperson of the council.

University of Mumbai has appointed Niranjan Hiranandani, an industrialist and HSNC University Provost, as the chairperson of the Advisory Council of the university. According to an official release, the appointment was made by the Governor of Maharashtra and chancellor of the universities in the state. As per the Maharashtra University Act 2016, an industrialist can be appointed as the chairperson of the council. 

Other members of the advisory council are Anil Sahasrabuddhe, chairman, NETF and former chairman AICTE; Vijay Bhatkar, scientist, chancellor, Nalanda University;  Sujata Saunik, chief secretary, Department of General Administration, Government of Maharashtra; Indian Administrative Service; Vidya Yeravdekar, principal director, Symbiosis Society and pro chancellor, Symbiosis International University. 

Previously, Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata and Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar have been nominated on the same advisory council.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 17:00 IST