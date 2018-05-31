Mumbai University Admissions 2018-19: From important dates to other details, all you need to know

1st list- June 12 at 5 pm and verification of documents will be done on June 13 and fees for the same can be deposited between June 13 and June 15.

The University of Mumbai has started its admission process for the 2018-19 academic session, May 30 circular on the University’s official website also lists the important dates and other details required for the admission process. The sale of offline admission forms began from May 31 and will be available till June 9. For those who want to apply through online mode, they can apply between June 1 and June 12.

Also, students have to submit an application form along with printed copy of pre-admission enrolment forms between June 7 and June 12. This a mandatory requirement.

The University will come up with three merit lists on the following dates;

1st list– June 12 at 5 pm and verification of documents will be done on June 13 and fees for the same can be deposited between June 13 and June 15.

2nd list– June 15; Documents verification on June 18; Fees deposit from June 18 to June 20.

3rd and the final list- June 20; document verification on June 21; fees deposit from June 21 to June 25.

The University has activated an admission helpline for queries related to procedures and other doubts of the parents and students, students can dial at 8411860004.

International students interested for admission are required to approach to the link mu.admissiondesk.org on the website of the university. Further, no affiliated, recognized institute or college is permitted to admit international students directly.

Last year, the first list was announced on May 22. The university was in news last year for an unprecedented delay in results due to some technical changes in the evaluation system. Later the problem was solved after the issue reached the court.

Important links:-

* https://www.mu.ac.in

* https://mu.admissiondesk.org (only for international students)