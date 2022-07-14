Mumbai Admission 2022: After third merit list, Some colleges may wait for CBSE and ICSE results for admissions

Mumbai Admission 2022: As the CBSE and ICSE results are still awaiting, most of the popular colleges of Mumbai have decided to put degree admissions on hold after the release of the third merit list.

As per the instructions of the UGC, all colleges to fix the last date of degree admissions according to the declaration date of CBSE results. Even as Mumbai University (MU) has not yet issued any orders following this, most city colleges have individually decided to stop degree admissions for now after the third merit list and will begin with phase II after CBSE and ICSE results are out.

According to the Mumbai University Admission Schedule, the third merit list will be released on Thursday, July 2022, but some colleges have already declared it.



According to a report of IE, HR and KC College under the HSNC University declared their third merit list on Wednesday. According to the merit, There is a minor drop in the cut-off score in this list. A huge crowd of students have already confirmed their admissions after the second list. Now, we are planning to put the degree admissions on hold,” said Dr Pooja Ramchandani, adding that after keeping aside seats for CBSE and ICSE students. All other seats are already filled now by the HSC students leaving no option for the college administration but to wait for CBSE and ICSE results.



Whereas At R D National College, where the third merit list will be declared on Thursday, only a few seats are remaining to be filled. “We have no choice except to rely upon the extra admission of seats to be given by the Mumbai University when the CBSE and ICSE students apply for admissions. Until then we shall close the process now,” said Dr Neha Jagtiani, principal of the college.



On the other hand, Wilson College has no sufficient admission applications this year thus they plan to wait for CBSE and ICSE results after the release of the third merit list. While speaking to Dr Anna Nikalje, principal of the college, he said, we have a huge crowd of students coming from the ICSE board. However, they could not apply without the results. We still have vacant seats after two merit lists. we will hold the admissions for CBSE and ICSE results after the declaration of the third merit list. he added.



Mumbai University’s choice to proceed with degree admission without waiting for CBSE and ICSE results was heavily criticised. However, the colleges of Mumbai University had begun the admission process as per the university schedule.

However, the most popular colleges in Mumbai have decided to wait for the CBSE & ICSE students for admissions after the third merit list.