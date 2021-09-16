Multi disciplinary approach to education: Careers of a lifetime

Streams like engineering, medicine, chartered accountancy, and even law, for that matter, have been put on the back burner, for now.

By Abhishek Gupta

In today’s highly competitive era, pushing the career envelope one step further might seem fraught with challenges, but it nevertheless opens doors to lucrative career options that were once considered too far from the realms of the traditional 9 to 5 regimen. Before delving into the plethora of career options that are at disposal for young aspirants, it is essential to set the basics right that eventually solve a number of confusions that might arise later. Right from choosing the right career stream to setting career goals, the right start at the time is what makes all the difference.

Youngsters today often find themselves stuck in a state of dilemma. There is no denying that embarking into the professional world, choosing a career for yourself can be a daunting task. Hence, the importance of proper career guidance and counselling cannot be overlooked.

Out of the Box

Gone are the days when conventional career choices were meant for anyone. The competition today is brutal. The conventional choices have a lot more contenders with low success rate. These factors have prompted students nowadays to think out of the box. Awareness about the diverse choices available and the desire to pursue hobbies as a future career has encouraged them to try out something different. However, the connotation of unconventional is subjective in today’s scenario. These are choices that are not part of the mainstream career catalogue. Conventional jobs like that of doctors, engineers, teachers will continue to flourish, but with the changing global dynamics and creation of new verticals, there are quite a number of unconventional career options which might seem difficult to begin with but will be rewarding in the long run. Leading Liberal education Universities like- Huron University, Canada, and Flame University, India, have curriculums that are truly out of the box!

Increased Awareness

Streams like engineering, medicine, chartered accountancy, and even law, for that matter, have been put on the back burner, for now. With numerous developments in technology and many emerging fields, finding the right match has become of paramount importance. However, these unconventional careers do come with their own share of challenges–lack of guidance, lack of exposure, societal norms–all these might act as deterrent for a potential candidate. But most of these career options have not only proved to be lucrative in the long run, they also tend to guarantee job satisfaction, control over work hours, and room for creativity.

A New Age of Education

In today’s dynamic scenario, being a master of a single trait is surely not enough. Interdisciplinary education has become a prerequisite. A Liberal Arts education offers all that and a lot more. There is a huge lack of awareness about the scope and benefits of such a program. An exposure to Liberal Arts empowers students to deal with change, diversity and complexity and makes them critical thinkers. Contrary to popular belief, a career in liberal arts does not restrict an aspirant to fine arts or performing arts. It allows you to combine research and academic-focused programs like public policy, sociology, International Relations, mass communication and many more. In India, the reign of Liberal Arts has just begun and it has opened a door of opportunities for young minds to delve into and go beyond the realms of strict curriculum. Those who are passionate changemakers, a career in Liberal Arts is awaiting them to take the big plunge.

(The author is Founder of HSM and INACE. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)