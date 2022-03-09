MUHS to provide online education, permission to appear for NEET to Ukraine-returned medical students

Of 18,000 Indian students who were studying in Ukraine, around 2,000 belonged to Maharashtra

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) contemplates providing online education to medical students returning from Ukraine. Some of them might even be allowed to appear for the NEET as per the officials.



Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh held a meeting on how these students, left in the lurch due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, can be assisted. The meeting was attended by Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, vice-chancellor of MUHS Lt Gen (Retd) Madhuri Kanitkar and Shiv Sena member of Legislative Council Manisha Kayande.



“The MUHS has expressed willingness to conduct medical courses for Ukraine-returned students as they have discontinued their education due to Russia’s invasion. These would be online courses,” said Kayande.



She added, “It would cover some parts of the course which the students would have missed. We are also offering some other alternatives to the students, and all possibilities are being assessed.”



According to an official present at the meeting, those who had taken admission to medical colleges in Ukraine only in November 2021 or later may also be allowed to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET), the entrance exam for medical courses in India.



“The proposal is at a nascent stage, and we all are working on it,” he added.



The official further stated, “Of 18,000 Indian students who were studying in Ukraine, around 2,000 belonged to Maharashtra.”

