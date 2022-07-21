MUHS collaborates with Microsoft for digital innovation in medical education

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik has partnered with Microsoft for digital innovation and collaboration in healthcare services and medical education. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between MUHS and Microsoft India, the two organisations will explore tech solutions using HoloLens 2 to improve healthcare delivery, mixed reality solutions for proctoring doctor and building training content for doctors, nurses, and staff through mixed reality.

The two organisations will work together on engagements to leverage on emerging technologies in the healthcare sector which includes tech-led remote healthcare solutions, patient care using mixed reality, and medical education and training.

The year-long collaboration agreement includes the development of any solution by MUHS or any of its chosen partner(s) under the innovation lab. Microsoft will provide the tools and technologies required by MUHS to build applications in relation to the project on Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, DevOps, collaboration suite, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality.

